Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound I-17

Danielle Miller was on southbound I-17 Sunday after the multi-vehicle crash that closed the highway. She said she had been there for over an hour when she tweeted the picture. (Photo: Danielle Miller)

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Southbound Interstate 17 was closed two miles north of Black Canyon City Sunday because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the backup was about seven miles long as of 7:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. ADOT said traffic is being detoured to State Route 69 through Prescott.

After taking State Route 69, go south on State Route 89 through Wickenburg to U.S. 60 east to the West Valley.

If you take State Route 260 east to State Route 87 south, you'll reach the East Valley.

I-17 Southbound is CLOSED north of Black Canyon City because of a multi-vehicle crash. Please use alternate routes. Backup is 7 miles. pic.twitter.com/NPhcnOiaZe — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2017

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

