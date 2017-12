Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital Thursday night after he was hit by a car in Mesa.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a man in his 30s was hit by an 18-year-old woman driving a passenger car near Broadway and Crismon roads.

Officials said the man has life-threatening injuries.

MCSO is investigating the crash.

