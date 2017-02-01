Man dies after being hit by car in SR 347 crash

Emergency responders on the scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of SR 347 at Casa Blanca, Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MARICOPA, Ariz. - One person is dead after a three-car collision early Wednesday north of Maricopa on SR 347.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened at 4:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Casa Blanca.

According to police, a man rear-ended another vehicle at a stop light.

The man got out to check for damage when he was hit by another car.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the others were not known.

The southbound lanes of SR 347 were closed throughout the morning, reopening just before 11 a.m.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12ne.ws/traffic

(© 2017 KPNX)