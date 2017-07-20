Loop 101 SB closed at Scottsdale after crashes

A crash on Loop 101 near Cactus Road July 20, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

A deadly crash has closed Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road Thursday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Nissan Frontier went off the road and crashed. The driver of that truck was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second crash blocked four lanes of southbound Loop 101. DPS said nobody was hurt in that crash.

Scottsdale PD has closed entry and exit ramps at Raintree Drive, and Loop 101 was closed at Scottsdale later.

There's no timetable for it to reopen.

