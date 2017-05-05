Look out for these freeway closures around Phoenix May 5 - May 8

12 News Traffic (Photo: 12 News)

Commuters will detour around a few closures in the West Valley, Phoenix area and the East Valley for May 5 - May 8.

Let’s start with a closure in the West Valley on the 101.

Loop 101 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed for bridge work starting Friday 10 p.m. till Monday at 5 a.m. Expect heavy traffic and consider exiting Loop 101 southbound at McDowell Road then travel east to southbound 91st Avenue to access I-10 eastbound.

The next closure is also in west Phoenix.

The I-10 eastbound is closed overnight at 59th Avenue for construction of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. This closure takes place Sunday 11 a.m. till Monday 5 a.m. Please allow extra travel time and use surface streets to detour around this closure on the 10.

Another closure will affect the “Mini-Stack” interchange.

Loop 202 westbound ramps to SR 51 northbound and I-10 eastbound are closed overnight for maintenance. The closure starts Friday 9 p.m. till Saturday 5 a.m. In addition to this closure the Loop 202 westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street and off-ramp at 24th Street are also closed. Drivers can exit Loop 202 westbound at 32nd Street and use westbound Washington Street to access I-10 eastbound or westbound McDowell Road to access SR 51 northbound.

The final closure of the weekend is on the I-17 heading northbound.

I-17 is closed between Camelback Road and Glendale Avenue northbound from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. In addition to the main closure, Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue are both narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-17 (no left turns allowed). Please consider other east-west streets, including Northern Avenue. I-17 southbound off-ramp at Glendale Avenue is closed. The southbound HOV is lane closed between Glendale Avenue and Camelback Road.

There are a lot of Cinco de Mayo celebrations and Kentucky Derby parties around town this weekend. Remember to stay hydrated and use safe transportation while out and about.

