Labor Day weekend traffic: Look out for I-10, I-17 closures

Commuters will deal with a handful of closures and a lane restriction throughout the Valley this weekend.

I-10 eastbound is closed at 59th Avenue, Friday 10 p.m. until Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. In addition to this closure the I-10 eastbound on-ramps are closed at 75th and 67th avenues. Commuters can detour using McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.

Glendale is closed in both directions on the I-17 for installation work on the wrong-way vehicle detection system starting Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Both I-17 off-ramps at Glendale are closed. Commuters can use Bethany Home Road as an alternate route and Glendale traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto the frontage roads to access the on-ramps.

Northern Avenue is closed in both directions on the I-17 for installation work on the wrong-way vehicle detection system starting Saturday 9 p.m. until Sunday at noon. Both Northern off-ramps are closed too. Commuters can use Dunlap as an alternate route. Northern traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto the frontage roads to access the on-ramps. Please allow extra travel time during the closure times.

The final closure of the weekend is on State Route 51. SR-51 on- and off-ramps are closed at Greenway Road for resurfacing, Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 11 p.m. Greenway Road right lanes are closed in both directions near SR-51. Drivers please consider using alternate routes, including Bell or Cactus roads.

There is a lane restriction this weekend in Phoenix.

I-17 southbound is narrowed to one lane overnight between 7th Avenue and the I-10 “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for freeway lighting maintenance from Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday 5 a.m. Drivers please allow extra travel time and consider using I-10 eastbound in the downtown Phoenix area as an alternate route.

