Labor Day weekend traffic begins on I-17

12 News , KPNX 4:21 PM. MST September 01, 2017

While there are no planned closures in the Valley over Labor Day weekend, there's sure to be traffic on I-17 as Phonecians escape the heat.

As of Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., there are already significant delays on the route to Flagstaff.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said there is a 22-mile backup on the freeway northbound from Anthem to Sunset Point.

Those delays are expected northbound through the evening Friday and southbound in the area Monday as people return to the Valley.

