I-40 near Arizona, Nevada border reopened after crash, fire

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Interstate 40 in Kingman, Arizona near the Nevada border has reopened in the eastbound lanes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Sunday afternoon that it was investigating a fire and crash.

The left lane in westbound I-40 near the crash was also closed.

The backup took a while to clear out, so drivers passing through between Phoenix and Las Vegas were told to prepare for delays and find alternate routes.

