I-17 closures this weekend for wrong-way driver detection system

(Photo: ADOT)

Glendale Avenue will be closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday, August 26 for installation work on wrong-way vehicle detection system.

Both I-17 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue are closed. Your best detour? Glendale Avenue traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto frontage roads and can access freeway on-ramps. Please consider using Bethany Home Road or Northern Avenue as alternate routes.

Northern Avenue will be closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Saturday, August 26 until noon on Sunday, August 27 for installation work on wrong-way vehicle detection system. Both I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue closed.

Northern Avenue traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto frontage roads and can access freeway on-ramps. Please consider using Glendale or Dunlap avenues as alternate routes.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

The pilot I-17 wrong-way vehicle alert system will be installed between I-10 and Loop 101 over the next three months. The system will be fully operational by early 2018.

