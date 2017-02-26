I-10 wreck near San Simon closes freeway

Interstate 10 detour, due to a crash (Photo: ADOT)

SAN SIMON, Ariz. (AP) - Drivers on Interstate 10 near the Arizona-New Mexico border should expect some serious delays on Sunday as authorities have shut down the freeway because of a crash and blowing dust that has caused zero visibility.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a multiple-car crash near San Simon has closed the freeway while police investigate. DPS says all injuries are minor but that severe wind and dust has caused zero visibility in the area.

Both sides of I-10 are now closed indefinitely and traffic is being diverted to US 191 and US 70.

ALTERNATE ROUTE for I-10 EB past Willcox. US 191 to US 70 east to Lordsburg, NM. Same route for I-10 WB traffic. No estimate on reopening. pic.twitter.com/GWiTfrQCkY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 26, 2017

The area caused major trouble last year as a local farm kept sending massive clouds of dust during windy days.

Authorities also say I-10 in Lordsburg, New Mexico, is closed because of high winds and blowing dust.

