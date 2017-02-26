I-10 wreck near San Simon closes freeway for hours

A photo of the crash near San Simon (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

SAN SIMON, Ariz. (AP) - Drivers on Interstate 10 near the Arizona-New Mexico border should expect some delays on Sunday as authorities have just reopened the freeway around 4:15 p.m. after a crash and blowing dust that has caused zero visibility.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a multiple-car crash near San Simon has closed the freeway while police investigate. DPS says all injuries are minor but that severe wind and dust has caused zero visibility in the area.

Interstate 10 is open again after being closed for cleanup for about four hours Sunday.

The area caused major trouble last year as a local farm kept sending massive clouds of dust during windy days.

Authorities also say I-10 in Lordsburg, New Mexico, is closed because of high winds and blowing dust.

