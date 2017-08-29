I-10 westbound reopens in Mesa after fiery crash

Westbound Interstate 10 was closed at Ray Road on August 29, 2017, after a collision and vehicle fire involving a semi and two passenger cars. (Photo: 12 News)

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened westbound Interstate 10 at Ray Road in Mesa.

It was closed for several hours after a crash this afternoon.

The off-ramp at Ray Road is still closed for the time being.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves say the incident started with a two-car collision in the HOV lane. Both vehicles may have hit the center divider before one collided with a semi.

ADOT advised drivers they can take Loop 202 Santan Freeway east to Loop 101 Price Freeway north and catch back on I-10 via westbound US 60.

Or if you aren't headed to the Phoenix area, you can take I-10 west and State Route 85 north, returning to westbound I-10.

