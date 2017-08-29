I-10 westbound reopens in Mesa after fiery crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened westbound Interstate 10 at Ray Road in Mesa.
It was closed for several hours after a crash this afternoon.
The off-ramp at Ray Road is still closed for the time being.
DPS spokesman Bart Graves say the incident started with a two-car collision in the HOV lane. Both vehicles may have hit the center divider before one collided with a semi.
ADOT advised drivers they can take Loop 202 Santan Freeway east to Loop 101 Price Freeway north and catch back on I-10 via westbound US 60.
Or if you aren't headed to the Phoenix area, you can take I-10 west and State Route 85 north, returning to westbound I-10.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs