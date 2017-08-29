KPNX
Close
Weather Alert Excessive Heat Warning
Close

I-10 westbound reopens in Chandler after fiery crash

According to ADOT, a fiery crash involving a vehicle and semi-truck closed westbound lanes on I-10 near Ray Road in Chandler Tuesday afternoon.

12 News , KPNX 10:45 PM. MST August 29, 2017

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened westbound Interstate 10 at Ray Road in Chandler.

It was closed for several hours after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves say the incident started with a two-car collision in the HOV lane. Both vehicles may have hit the center divider before one collided with a semi.

ADOT advised drivers they can take Loop 202 Santan Freeway east to Loop 101 Price Freeway north and catch back on I-10 via westbound US 60.

Or if you aren't headed to the Phoenix area, you can take I-10 west and State Route 85 north, returning to westbound I-10.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories