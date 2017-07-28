Here are the 5 worst intersections in the Valley

Crash at 44th Street and McDowell Road on June 29, 2017. (Photo: Chris Latella / 12 News)

PHOENIX - According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, four of the five "riskiest" intersections in the Valley are all in west Phoenix.

MAG compiles the list every year by looking at the number of car crashes, the type, frequency and severity of those crashes, then computing a total score.

Based on that score, the riskiest intersection is 59th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. 186 crashes were recorded there, which is not the highest number, but the severity of those crashes was the highest surveyed.

The second-riskiest intersection is at 43rd and Glendale avenues with 158 car wrecks. The severity of those wrecks also pushed it to the top of the list.

The remaining three are all along Thomas Road at 75th Avenue, 43rd Avenue and Central Avenue.

MAG also puts out a call for proposals every year, looking for ways to fix those intersections.

