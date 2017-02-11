Heading out? Several Valley freeways have closures due to construction projects

If you're heading out this weekend, you may hit traffic on Valley freeways due to of several construction projects.
Westbound I-10 is closed between 51st and 75th avenues because of work on the future South Mountain Freeway interchange.
The I-10 westbound on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues are also closed.
Use alternate routes to avoid traffic in this area.
This closure is in place until 5 a.m., Monday.
Also note, I-10 eastbound lanes will be closed in the same section next week (Feb 17-20).
Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) eastbound is closed between I-10 and 44th Street for lane striping.
All I-10 ramps to L-202 are closed.
The State Route 51 southbound ramp to eastbound 202 is open, but drivers must exit at 32nd street.
These closures are in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.
I-10 EB is closed between 48th Street and Broadway Road, I-17 northbound is narrowed down to one lane between 19th Ave and Adams Street.
You can see a full list of this weekend's closures on the ADOT website here.
