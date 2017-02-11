Heading out? Several Valley freeways have closures due to construction projects

"Road closed" sign, stock image. (Photo: CooperGriggs/iStock)

If you're heading out this weekend, you may hit traffic on Valley freeways due to of several construction projects.

Westbound I-10 is closed between 51st and 75th avenues because of work on the future South Mountain Freeway interchange.

The I-10 westbound on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues are also closed.

Use alternate routes to avoid traffic in this area.

This closure is in place until 5 a.m., Monday.

Also note, I-10 eastbound lanes will be closed in the same section next week (Feb 17-20).

Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) eastbound is closed between I-10 and 44th Street for lane striping.

All I-10 ramps to L-202 are closed.

The State Route 51 southbound ramp to eastbound 202 is open, but drivers must exit at 32nd street.

These closures are in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

I-10 EB is closed between 48th Street and Broadway Road, I-17 northbound is narrowed down to one lane between 19th Ave and Adams Street.

You can see a full list of this weekend's closures on the ADOT website here.

(© 2017 KPNX)