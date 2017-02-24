Handful of freeway closures in the Valley Feb. 24 - Feb. 27

Here's the weekend traffic updates for February 24th-27. Commuters will face a handful of closures in the northwest, greater Phoenix area and the east Valley.

First up, the Loop 101 WB/SB frontage road is closed between 75th Ave and Beardsley Rd for utility work. Loop 101 SB off-ramp to Beardsley Rd and Union Hills Dr will also be closed from Friday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.

This next closure was postponed due to rain last weekend, but is back on track this weekend. The Department of Transportation has moved forward with construction of the I- 10 heading eastbound from 75th Avenue to 51st Avenue. Commuters will have to avoid this area from Friday 10 p.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m.

Best alternate route option is to use the 101 northbound.

Now it’s time for the Tempe area closure. The good news with this one is it's only happening overnight. The I -10 WB ramp to US 60 EB in Tempe is closed for maintenance from Friday 9 p.m. until Saturday 8 a.m.

The US 60 heading westbound will be closed in two different areas, but near each other for east Valley drivers. When heading westbound to Higley you will have to exit off the freeway until Greenfield Rd, starting Saturday evening at 10 p.m. until Sunday at 9a.m. The 60 WB on-ramps at Power Rd and Superstition Spring Blvd are also closed during the same time frame.

The second part of the 60 westbound closures is just up the way, but starts on Friday evening. Traffic flow sensors will be installed between Power Road and Higley this weekend from Friday 10 p.m. until Saturday at 9 a.m. This installation will also close the 60 WB on-ramp at Sossaman Road as well.

If you are craving a large turkey leg head out to the annual Arizona Renaissance Festival east of Apache Junction. The 60 is narrowed to one lane in each direction near Peralta Rd each weekend for the festival. Expect heavy traffic and delays 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekends through April 2.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

(© 2017 KPNX)