Grand Avenue reopens after debris fire

A structure fire shut down Grand Avenue Sept. 4, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A debris fire shut down traffic in both directions on Grand Avenue near 19th Avenue Monday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT advised drivers to use local streets, Interstate 10 or Interstate 17 to get by. The roadway reopened eastbound around 7:45 p.m. Westbound lanes reopened after 8 p.m.

Phoenix fire officials said they used a "large volume of water" to try to gain control of the fire, which was fueled by debris made up largely of palm fronds and other garbage.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading homes to the north.

