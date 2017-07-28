Freeway closures in Phoenix July 28 - 31

"Road closed" sign, stock image. (Photo: CooperGriggs/iStock)

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend, July 28 - 31. Commuters will deal with a few closures around the Valley this weekend.

The first closure is in the West Valley on the I-10. I-10 eastbound is closed at 59th Avenue for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

In addition to the first closure, the I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues are also closed. Eastbound I-10 commuters will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Northbound and eastbound Loop 101 are the alternate routes to north Phoenix and East Valley destinations.

Next there are a couple overnight closures on the I-17. The I-17 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed and the I-17 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound at the “Stack” interchange is closed from Sunday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. for pavement-marking installation. Drivers should consider alternate routes, including exiting I-17 before the ramp closures and using local streets to access I-10. Drive with caution in this area and watch for highway workers and equipment.

There are chances of rain with high humidity in the forecast, which can cause possible localized flooding. Drive with caution and plan ahead before heading outside for any activities. Thank you for stopping by and have a fun and safe weekend!

© 2017 KPNX-TV