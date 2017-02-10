KPNX
Fiery crash causes delays on Loop 101 at Hayden in Scottsdale

Fire crews responding to a car fire on Loop 101 WB and Hayden Rd.

February 10, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A crash on westbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale caused two cars to catch fire Friday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly to put out the blaze and help anyone who may have been injured.

Police and fire officials have given no information yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

Traffic was down to one lane initially, but all lanes are now open.

