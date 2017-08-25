A mother drives with a child in the backseat. (Photo: Comstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

The summer days are growing shorter, which means it's nearly time for the kids to head back to school, which also means it's time to dust off the chauffer hat and make sure they get there. For many families that means carpooling. Follow these tips to keep it safe and drama-free.

Get Organized

Put down the poolside mai-tai and get out the clipboard. Get your fellow carpooling parents together so you can plan the important stuff such as the route, the schedule and the rules that both kids and parents must follow, like being on time.

Get 'Em In

Make sure that there are enough seats in everyone's cars for all the kids in the carpool; there should be only one child per seat — no doubling up, even if it's a short ride.

Get 'Em Out

Have kids exit and enter the car from the curbside , and have older children wait on the curb to ensure the younger ones get out safely.

Keep your cool as you ease back into carpool duty this fall, and remember it won't last forever. All too soon your kids will be asking to drive themselves to school.

© 2017 Cars.com