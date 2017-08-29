Crash, vehicle fire closes I-10 westbound at Ray Road

Westbound Interstate 10 was closed at Ray Road on August 29, 2017, after a collision and vehicle fire involving a semi and two passenger cars. (Photo: 12 News)

Westbound Interstate 10 was shut down at Ray Road on Tuesday afternoon after a crash caused two vehicles to catch on fire.

Authorities say five people are being treated. One person is being transported to the hospital and the other four are being evaluated.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves say the incident started with a two-car collision in the HOV lane. Both vehicles may have hit the center divider before one collided with a semi.

