Crash involving car and ATV near 64th St and Thunderbird

KPNX 7:22 PM. MST September 24, 2017

PHOENIX - Firefighters responded to a crash involving a car and an ATV at 64th Street and Thunderbird Road Sunday.

Crews said one man will be taken to the hospital, and two other men are being evaluated. 

 

