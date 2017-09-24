Close Crash involving car and ATV near 64th St and Thunderbird KPNX 7:22 PM. MST September 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PHOENIX - Firefighters responded to a crash involving a car and an ATV at 64th Street and Thunderbird Road Sunday.Crews said one man will be taken to the hospital, and two other men are being evaluated. © 2017 KPNX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO? Lost dog rescued from top of 14er Trump turns sports into political debate La Ni������a possible for fall and winter Robber cuts store clerk with box cutter VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook? Student creates brilliant 3x5 cheat sheet "Sammy the Bull" family member speaks out NC teacher's hand-washing experiment goes viral Safety concerns after girl hit by foul ball More Stories VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand… Sep 24, 2017, 5:17 p.m. Trump administration announces new travel ban Sep 24, 2017, 4:55 p.m. 'Couldn't be more disappointed:' Kurt Warner on… Sep 24, 2017, 10:16 a.m.
