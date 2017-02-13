Carjacking-related collision closes SB I-17 at Munds Park

A carjacking suspect collided with a semi truck, closing southbound I-17 near Munds Park for several hours, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

MUNDS PARK, Ariz. - A collision involving a carjacking closed southbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for several hours Sunday, according to Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Department of Public Safety.

The southbound lanes reopened around 9 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A report of a red Mustang driving recklessly southbound along I-17 north of Camp Verde was received.

After the Mustang crashed with another car, the suspect took a white GMC SUV.

DPS troopers followed the SUV and were fired at by the suspect, the agency said.

If you are on I-17 near Camp Verde we have a lot of police activity. We have a car jacking subject who is firing at Trooper's. Stay alert! — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) February 12, 2017

No one was reported injured by gunshots.

North of Munds Park, the suspect collided head-on with a semi truck.

The suspect was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ground.

