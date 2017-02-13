KPNX
Carjacking-related collision closes SB I-17 at Munds Park

A collision involving a carjacking closed southbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for several hours Sunday.

MUNDS PARK, Ariz. - A collision involving a carjacking closed southbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for several hours Sunday, according to Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Department of Public Safety.

The southbound lanes reopened around 9 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

A report of a red Mustang driving recklessly southbound along I-17 north of Camp Verde was received. 

After the Mustang crashed with another car, the suspect took a white GMC SUV. 

DPS troopers followed the SUV and were fired at by the suspect, the agency said. 

No one was reported injured by gunshots.

North of Munds Park, the suspect collided head-on with a semi truck.

The suspect was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi driver had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ground.

