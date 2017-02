Phoenix police shut down Van Buren Street near 41st Avenue early Friday after a car apparently hit a cow, Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Police shut down Van Buren Street near 41st Avenue early Friday after a car apparently hit a cow.

The cow was in the road and died as a result of the wreck.

The carcass had been removed and the road reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

Details of the accident and the driver's condition were not immediately known.

