Arizona DOT mulls reversible lanes on I-17

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is considering using reversible traffic lanes to ease congestion on Interstate 17, department officials said Thursday.

The lanes, also known as "suicide lanes," are in use along city streets like 7th Street and 7th Avenue. However, ADOT said reversible lanes on highways would not be comparable.

The plan, put forth by the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, would create an extra lane of traffic along one side of the divided highway between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.

ADOT would control access to that lane and be able to open it in times of heavy traffic, or at times when the highway would otherwise be shut down by crashes.

The lane could be opened to traffic in either direction, so advocates said there would have to be some kind of barricade to prevent people from going the wrong way.

The project is estimated to cost $125 million, ADOT officials said. But they cautioned the reversible lanes are only one option they're considering for easing traffic on I-17.

