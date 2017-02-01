Are Arizona drivers the US's most aggressive?

Cars in the Deck Park Tunnel in Phoenix along Interstate 10. (Photo: 12 News file video)

PHOENIX - Arizona routinely tops lists of aggressive drivers or rude drivers, but is that reputation deserved?

According to San Francisco-based connected car company Automatic, Arizona has the most aggressive drivers of any state. The company tracks data from connected cars like acceleration and deceleration. From that data, the company ranked Arizona first in aggressive driving.

According to AAA Arizona, nine out of 10 drivers the group surveyed said they believed road rage was a threat to their safety. However, 78 percent of drivers said they were guilty of road rage in the last year. AAA says brake checking, speeding or swerving in and out of traffic can be considered aggressive driving.

"Anything like that can definitely lead to road rage," AAA Arizona spokesperson Kelly Potts said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety even has bait cars on the freeways, looking for aggressive drivers.

"That's their purpose," Trooper Kam Lee said. "To go out and find aggressive drivers."

DPS also has "safety corridors" on certain sections of Valley freeways where there is zero tolerance for things like speeding and aggressive driving, Lee said.

(© 2017 KPNX)