ADOT proposes replacing roundabouts at I-17, Happy Valley Rd. with 'diverging diamond'

A new kind of interchange could replace the busy roundabouts at I-17 and Happy Valley Road. (Photo: Illinois Department of Transportation)

The busy I-17 and Happy Valley Road interchange could go through some big changes in the future.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is proposing to replace the roundabouts near Norterra with an interchange called the "diverging diamond."

The interchange would work like this: Through traffic shifts to the left side of the road over the bridge, then flips sides again on the other side. Watch the video above for a tour of the traffic flows.

The flip allows drivers on the street or coming off the ramp to turn left without waiting at a traffic light. The traffic crossings are controlled by traffic lights at either end of the bridge.

There are over 80 such interchanges in 29 states, constructed since 2009, according to ADOT.

The current roundabouts were installed in 2001. Since that time, the shopping centers on either side of Happy Valley Road were built, increasing traffic in the area.

ADOT says the construction impact will be low because traffic can still use the roundabouts while mores of the construction is happening.

ADOT is hosting a meeting where staff members can answer questions about the project. The meeting will be Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Goelet A. Beuf Community Center, 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix.

