A few freeway closures for the Valley Feb. 3 – Feb. 5.

There will be a few freeway closures and heavier traffic is expected due to the Phoenix Open this weekend.

First one is on Loop 303 and takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. that evening for commercial filming. The closure is the 303 NB/EB between the 60 & El Mirage. The closure will take place 20 minutes at a time for that day. Allow extra travel time and use eastbound at Bell Road to northbound at El Mirage to get around the closure

Next we have the eastbound 60 closed at Country Club Friday 10 p.mm until Saturday at 9 a.m. for installation of traffic flow detectors. The 60 on-ramps at Dobson Road and Alma School Road will be closed. The alternate route is to detour around this area and exit the freeway before the closure.

Final closure of the weekend is on the 60 heading eastbound at Mesa Drive Saturday 10 p.m. until Sunday at 9 a.m. This closure is also due to installation of traffic flow detectors. The 60 EB on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive will be closed. The 60 EB traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Mesa Drive. Please consider exiting the freeway before the closure to avoid delays.

Big weekend in the Valley with the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.

Expect some delays heading to the event on Scottsdale Road and the 10, near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. The golf event goes until Monday, Feb 6.

Need more info? Click the link for everything you need to know about the Phoenix Open this weekend.

