41 people involved in multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-17

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Fourty-one people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 17, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

All of the people hurt had only minor injuries.

Of the patients, 15 people were evaluated and 11 were taken to local hospitals. The rest refused transport, firefighters said.

It started when a motorcycle crashed on southbound I-17 around 5:45 p.m. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck, a tour bus and a comercial semi truck with a trailer collided shortly thereafter, further blocking the lanes.

Southbound I-17 was closed two miles north of Black Canyon City Sunday for several hours after the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the backup was about seven miles long as of 7:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. ADOT said traffic is being detoured to State Route 69 through Prescott.

After taking State Route 69, go south on State Route 89 through Wickenburg to U.S. 60 east to the West Valley.

If you take State Route 260 east to State Route 87 south, you'll reach the East Valley.

ADOT said traffic stuck between the crash scene and State Route 69 will be able to pass on the shoulder.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

