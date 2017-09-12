4-year-old boy injured, adult critical in west Phoenix crash

A crash at Lower Buckeye Road and 63rd Avenue Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Phoenix FD medical personnel transported four people to hospitals after a serious T-bone crash in west Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

A woman estimated to be 50 years old was in extremely critical condition, according to fire officials.

A four-year-old boy is in stable condition but was also transported from the scene near Lower Buckeye Road and 63rd Avenue, along with two other adults who had minor injuries.

Police said the two-vehicle crash was likely caused by someone running a stop sign.

Lower Buckeye is restricted between 61st and 64th avenues while police investigate.

