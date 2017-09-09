2 young boys, 2 women injured in head-on collision

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Two women, ages 30 and 36, and two boys, ages 3 and 7, were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision in the area of 67th and Southern avenues in Phoenix Saturday.

The two boys were taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital in stable condition.

The two women were taken to Good Samaritan in serious condition.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the crash. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is working on clearing the road.

