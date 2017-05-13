2 kids and their pregnant mother hurt in serious San Tan Valley crash

The scene of a crash where a pregnant woman and her two kids were seriously injured. They are all expected to be OK. (Photo: 12 News)

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two children and their pregnant mother are in the hospital after a serious crash near Hunt Highway and Stone Creek Drive Saturday.

The woman was making a left turn into the Dunkin Donut parking lot when she was hit by a truck heading northbound on Hunt Highway, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the truck hit the passenger side of her Nissan sedan, pushing it into a light post and then into a tree, deputies said.

The woman's 4-year-old and 5-year-old are in critical condition. The mother, who is six months pregnant, is in serious condition.

All of them, including the woman's baby, are expected to be OK.

The father was also in the car and sustained a few injuries, but he is also expected to make a full recovery.

No impairment is suspected, and the crash is still under investigation.

Hunt Highway and Stone Creek are closed in the area for the next few hours as deputies investigate.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12news.com/traffic

© 2017 KPNX-TV