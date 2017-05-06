2 hurt after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

Crews on the scene shere a motorcycle and a full-size pickup truck collided Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - Two motorcycle riders were injured after they crashed into a full-size pickup truck near 24th Street and Becker Lane Saturday, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The riders, a 51-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, were both taken to local trauma centers with serious injuries but in stable condition, firefighters said.

Both riders were wearing helmets, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the pickup truck driver was uninjured.

© 2017 KPNX-TV