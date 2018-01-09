2 dead, 3 hurt in I-17 crash at Cordes Junction

Two people were killed and three injured in a crash on Interstate 17 Tuesday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash was in southbound lanes near Cordes Junction. Authorities have not said what caused the fatal collision.

Four passenger cars and up to two tractor trailers were involved in the crash, which shut down the highway.

The three people injured in the crash do not have serious injuries, DPS officials said.

The roadway is closed at State Route 169 and there's no timetable for it to reopen.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials suggested a detour of State Route 169 west to State Route 69 south, back to I-17.

Officials are still investigating.

CLOSURE: The closure of I-17 southbound at SR 169 may be an extended one due to a serious crash and law enforcement investigation. SR 169 west to SR 69 southbound is a detour route. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/ckqSMD1uig — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 10, 2018

