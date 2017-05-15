1 killed in 2-vehicle Wittmann crash

At least one person has died after a serious crash on US 60 in Wittmann Monday afternoon. Authorities have not confirmed how many others are injured, if any.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involves two vehicles at Center Street.

Westbound traffic is stopped at 203rd Avenue and eastbound traffic is shut down at State Route 74, ADOT said.

There's no timetable for the road to reopen yet.

Police have not given information about the circumstances surrounding the crash. Medical authorities have not given any updates on the conditions of those injured.

