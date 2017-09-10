KPNX
Close

1 in critical condition after crash near 7th St and Indian School

12 News , KPNX 8:12 PM. MST September 10, 2017

PHOENIX - Fire crews were on the scene of a serious crash at 7th Street and Indian School Road Sunday night. 

One patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to firefighters. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories