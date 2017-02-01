1 dead, SB lanes closed in SR 347 crash

MARICOPA, Ariz. - One person is dead after a three-car collision early Wednesday north of Maricopa on SR 347.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened at 4:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Casa Blanca.
One of the vehicle occupants was killed; the conditions of the others were not known.
The southbound lanes were closed, and the Arizona Department of Transportation warned of delays northbound due to rubbernecking.
