1 dead, SB lanes closed in SR 347 crash

Emergency responders on the scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of SR 347 at Casa Blanca, Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MARICOPA, Ariz. - One person is dead after a three-car collision early Wednesday north of Maricopa on SR 347.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened at 4:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Casa Blanca.

One of the vehicle occupants was killed; the conditions of the others were not known.

The southbound lanes were closed, and the Arizona Department of Transportation warned of delays northbound due to rubbernecking.

