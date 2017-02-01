KPNX
Close

1 dead, SB lanes closed in SR 347 crash

12 News , KPNX 7:09 AM. MST February 01, 2017

MARICOPA, Ariz. - One person is dead after a three-car collision early Wednesday north of Maricopa on SR 347.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened at 4:21 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Casa Blanca.

One of the vehicle occupants was killed; the conditions of the others were not known.

The southbound lanes were closed, and the Arizona Department of Transportation warned of delays northbound due to rubbernecking.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: 12ne.ws/traffic

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories