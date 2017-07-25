1 dead, 3 including child seriously hurt in Fountain Hills semi rollover

Police at the scene of a major crash involving a rolled semi July 25, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a major crash in the north Valley Tuesday night.

Fountain Hills fire officials confirmed that one of the three injured people is a child with life-threatening injuries after the crash on the Beeline Highway near Shea Boulevard.

A semi truck carrying lumber rolled on its side and several cars were struck.

Authorities have not released the identities of anyone injured or any information about what caused the crash.

The Beeline Highway is closed northbound at Gilbert Road due to the crash.

