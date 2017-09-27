You May be Surprised at What Americans Think Is Our Biggest Economic Threat
What do you think is the biggest economic threat to the American economy? Bankrate did a survey and while it may not be a shocking answer, it is not directly related to money. Jose Sepulveda(@josespeulvedatv) has more.
KPNX 4:57 AM. MST September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
AZ Cardinals Home Opener
-
Mesa PD: Parents of teen mom orchestrated disappearance with baby boy
-
AGT's Evie Clair joins 12 Today
-
Teen boy brought revolver, ammo to school, police say
-
How to reverse Arizona teachers' low pay, high turnover
-
U of A basketball coach faces fraud charges
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
More Stories
-
13-year-old arrested in Chandler for bringing gun to…Sep 26, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
U of A assistant basketball coach suspended in wake…Sep 26, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
Marie Tillman: Self-expression, freedom to speak is…Sep 26, 2017, 10:26 a.m.