Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
KPNX 11:45 AM. MST September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nine dead, including gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano
-
Does Phoenix have what Amazon is looking for to build HQ2?
-
New thermal cameras capture 2 wrong-way drivers over weekend
-
Greenway stays undefeated with win over Thunderbird
-
The most dangerous railroad crossing in the nation is in Phoenix
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Federal Judge could toss out Joe Arpaio's case
-
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after hitting tree
-
Seniors running high school in Chandler
-
Can they do that to the Constitution?
More Stories
-
Prosecutors ask judge to toss out Joe Arpaio's…Sep 11, 2017, 12:28 p.m.
-
'Phoenix, Amazona': Does the Valley have what Amazon…Sep 11, 2017, 7:17 p.m.
-
Sen. McCain to continue cancer treatment following…Sep 12, 2017, 9:56 a.m.