Spicer: I Never 'Knowingly' Lied During White House Stint
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says he never 'knowingly' lied during his time there. Also, his notebooks may provide a potential 'honey pot' for Robert Mueller's investigation. Veuer's Sam Berman has the full story.
KPNX 9:33 AM. MST September 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Phoenix pursuit ends with shootout
-
Florida woman makes sexy power plea
-
Search continues for missing Mesa mom and baby
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
The story behind Flagstaff's New Year's Eve pinecone drop
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
LifeLock uses Equifax to monitor victims of Equifax data breach
More Stories
-
IKEA plans to open second Phoenix-area location in GlendaleSep 21, 2017, 7:47 a.m.
-
Man arrested after allegedly decapitating 6-month-old puppySep 21, 2017, 9:13 a.m.
-
Yes, trees do change colors during the Arizona fall;…Sep 17, 2017, 5:11 p.m.