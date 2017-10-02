Some of the Worst Mass Shootings in U.S. History
As police sort through the details of the worst mass murder in modern US history with at least 50 people dead and more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas...it is a sad reminder of america's history of mass shootings. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KPNX 7:34 AM. MST October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
O.J. Simpson out of prison and talking
-
Pet rescue won't return missing dog
-
Arpaio says Obama's birth certificate is fake at Fresno GOP event
-
8-year-old girl missing in Mesa
-
1 dead, 1 injured at an Avondale bar
-
Father pleads for info in teen son's death
-
Lowest Price Ever On a Robo Vac - The Deal Guy
-
Arizona's Most Wanted: Elton Jardines
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the…Oct. 2, 2017, 5:22 a.m.
-
Mesa officers attending Vegas music festival…Oct. 2, 2017, 7:30 a.m.