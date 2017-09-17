Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Considering Closing U.S. Embassy in Havana After Sonic Attacks
Mysterious sounds many are calling sonic attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reportedly cause hearing and memory loss. The state department says the latest incident was last month and is apart of an ongoing investigation.
KPNX 3:14 PM. MST September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man survives rattlesnake bite to the face
-
Georgia Tech student shot, killed by officer
-
Damage to boats at Wahweap Marina in Page
-
Woman Shot in Face During Vista Shooting
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
Girl threatened with knife by classmate at Mesa elementary school
-
Prince William Co. teen shot by police
-
Girl's body found in suitcase in Texas may be from Arizona
-
Georgia Tech - officer involved shooting - edited version
-
Police release 2-hour long video of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme's son's arrest
More Stories
-
Evie Clair, AGT contestant from Arizona, will…Sep 17, 2017, 2:52 p.m.
-
4 American students attacked with acid in…Sep 17, 2017, 8:38 a.m.
-
1-year-old dies after dad left him next to hot…Sep 16, 2017, 7:22 p.m.