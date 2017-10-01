President Trump Tells Sec. of State Rex Tillerson To Stop Wasting His Time Negotiating With North Korea
President Trump is going after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again while telling his Secretary of State to stop wasting time negotiating with the rogue nation. Veuer's TC Newman has that story.
KPNX 11:13 AM. MST October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pet rescue won't return missing dog
-
8-year-old Mesa girl found safe
-
Police need your help identifying suspect in hotel assault
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
Woman finds out strangers moved into their Tucson home
-
AZ Puerto Ricans respond to Trump's tweets
-
Student finds loaded gun in school bathroom
-
Arpaio says Obama's birth certificate is fake at Fresno GOP event
-
Masked man robs Circle K
-
Pinal County Sheriff's Office finds $10,000 drug operation in Apache Junction home
More Stories
-
OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 yearsOct. 1, 2017, 3:32 a.m.
-
Pet rescue won't return family's missing dogSep 30, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
'We are not lazy': Local Puerto Ricans respond to…Sep 30, 2017, 7:00 p.m.