Masks and Gloves Worn as 'Nerve Agent' Evidence is Presented in Trial of Women Accused of Killing Kim Jung Nam
As evidence was presented in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother -- the judge and court officials worse masks and surgical gloves.For more on the story here is Zach Devita.
KPNX 10:08 AM. MST October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Social media reacts to Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
DPS looking for homicide suspect near Show Low
-
Arizona woman celebrating son's birthday witnessed Vegas shooting
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Arizona officer's wife on life support after Las Vegas mass shooting
-
On The Mark: Gun violence in the wake of Las Vegas
-
O.J. Simpson out of prison and talking
-
Off-duty DPS officers injured in Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Arizona officer's wife on life support after Las Vegas mass shooting
More Stories
-
Tucson woman fights to live after Las Vegas shootingOct. 3, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
Salt River woman in critical condition with bullet…Oct. 3, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
-
County attorney expected to address Hamilton hazing…Oct. 4, 2017, 9:39 a.m.