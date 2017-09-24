Mark Cuban Goes After President Trump Again

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Lost dog rescued from top of 14er
-
La Ni������a possible for fall and winter
-
Robber cuts store clerk with box cutter
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
How to keep head lice away, naturally
-
Safety concerns after girl hit by foul ball
-
Student creates brilliant 3x5 cheat sheet
-
Boat washes ashore Melbourne Beach in Florida
-
"Sammy the Bull" family member speaks out
More Stories
-
What's La Niña and how might it affect Arizona?Sep 21, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
County affirms: Casa Grande Domes must be demolishedSep 23, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
2 teens killed in private plane crash in Yavapai CountySep 23, 2017, 9:43 p.m.