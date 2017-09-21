Manafort Reportedly Contacted Ukrainian Operative Using Trump Campaign Email
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, apparently contacted a Ukrainian political operative using his official Trump campaign email. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KPNX 9:37 AM. MST September 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Phoenix pursuit ends with shootout
-
Florida woman makes sexy power plea
-
Search continues for missing Mesa mom and baby
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
The story behind Flagstaff's New Year's Eve pinecone drop
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
LifeLock uses Equifax to monitor victims of Equifax data breach
More Stories
-
IKEA plans to open second Phoenix-area location in GlendaleSep 21, 2017, 7:47 a.m.
-
Man arrested after allegedly decapitating 6-month-old puppySep 21, 2017, 9:13 a.m.
-
Yes, trees do change colors during the Arizona fall;…Sep 17, 2017, 5:11 p.m.