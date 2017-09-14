Ivanka Trump: Critics Have 'Unrealistic Expectations' of How Much I Can Influence My Father

Ivanka Trump's relationship with her father has always been viewed as a very close one. But in a recent interview, President Donald Trump's daughter is setting the record straight. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

KPNX 9:57 AM. MST September 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories