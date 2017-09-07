Hurricane Irma May Have Destroyed One of the World's Most Famous Airports
Hurricane Irma is only just arriving, and the damage it's left in its wake is already enormous. Images circulating online may indicate that an iconic landmark has been destroyed. Aidan Kelley has the story.
KPNX 2:10 PM. MST September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Casa Grande shooter dead after manhunt
-
What you can do to combat robo calls
-
No survivors from F-16 crash near Safford
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
Witness says teen using fireworks caused fire
-
Aerials show extensive Irma damage on Sint Maarten
-
Officer, police employee shot in Casa Grande
-
911 calls: Tiger spotted on I-75 in Henry County
-
Uber drivers will be cited at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
More Stories
-
Florida under hurricane watch as 'powerful and…Sep. 4, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
143 million credit-reporting customers' data at risk…Sep. 7, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
Police: Man shoots wife, off-duty officer in Casa…Sep. 6, 2017, 11:38 a.m.