Chamber Of Commerce Files Lawsuit To Stop Consumers From Filing Lawsuits

The Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying group in Washington by far has filed a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to stop customers from filing class action lawsuits. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.

KPNX 3:32 PM. MST October 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories